Home Business The strategies of Toyota and Tesla compared
Business

The strategies of Toyota and Tesla compared

by admin
The strategies of Toyota and Tesla compared

Why is Toyota right to resist investment funds asking it to adopt a Tesla-like all-electric strategy? And why isn’t Tesla wrong to prosecute her? With 227 billion dollars, Toyota is the second most capitalized car company on the stock exchange, followed by the Volkswagen group at 79. Values ​​that fluctuate little, barring epochal events. Toyota before Covid danced for years just under 200 billion. VW came to lose a third of its value for the diesel-gate and the worst was feared but then, when it was clear that customers only paid attention to the quality of the products, the shares returned to congruous values. After all, these are large engineering companies full of plants, employees, patents, research, processes, with distribution systems and a consolidated customer base. They are valid for what they are and because everyone knows that over the years they may vary up or down, but not that much.

Number one is Tesla with 375 billion, which however was worth over a thousand billion a year ago and has lost 2/3 of its value. Again, a catastrophic event, a meteorite? But no, it’s just that analysts are thinking. Yes, sales are good, but the future looks less rosy than before. Then the installation of charging stations goes a little slow and it seems that customers won’t be jostling until the last one has gotten his hands on an electric car. Finally, the competition, as annoying as it is unpredictable, which offers electric cars. All known and ordinary things, it will be said. The fact is that they had never found the time and calm to think about it. Better late than never.

See also  OECD sees Italy's GDP at + 5.9%. Net no to renewal Quota 100, yes to tax cut on work

The real question is whether it is correct to equate Tesla with car makers. Twenty years ago it didn’t exist and in 2016, despite having accumulated only losses, it entered the world‘s top ten by capitalization and then climbed to over one trillion before collapsing: a rally! Whoever invests bets on a certain type of future and the game consists in intuiting, before the others, what it will be like as it gets closer. Someone becomes rich and the others remain with the match in hand. Investing in an engineering company that builds value on its industrial and commercial logic may not make you rich, but you won’t lose everything either.

What’s the point, since everyone does what they want with their money? The point is that, if Tesla and Toyota are not comparable and attract investors for different reasons and objectives, the success of one does not correspond to the failure of the other. As a corollary, investors are wrong to expect all manufacturers to adopt Tesla’s strategies. Toyota has the strength to resist pressure from Northern European investment funds. What do other metalworkers do?

You may also like

Electric scooters and motorbikes, growth of 59% in...

Gas station operators decided to strike: “This government...

Eurozone: manufacturing at 50.7 points in January

Work hard, work hard, unite and forge ahead...

Stock exchanges, optimistic Europe looks at quarterly earnings...

Petrol strike kicks off today, here’s what to...

Today’s Stock Exchanges, January 24th. Tech supports the...

Tokyo Stock Exchange +1.46%, Shanghai and Hong Kong...

Germany stocks higher at close of trade; DAX...

Conad group at the change of leadership, Pugliese...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy