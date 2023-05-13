The Swiss losing and winning communities

These Swiss communities are now gaining a lot of tourists – and they are losing Foreign tourists are back: their overnight stays in Switzerland rose sharply in the first quarter. But not all major tourist destinations benefit equally. Some even lose. The list with all the details.

Lucerne can increase again compared to 2022. Bild: Urs Flüeler / Keystone

The tourism industry got off to a good start in the new year. With 9.5 million overnight stays in the first three months, it exceeded the figure for 2019 before the corona crisis (9.3 million). This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday.