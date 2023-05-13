Home » The Swiss losing and winning communities
Business

The Swiss losing and winning communities

by admin
The Swiss losing and winning communities

These Swiss communities are now gaining a lot of tourists – and they are losing

Foreign tourists are back: their overnight stays in Switzerland rose sharply in the first quarter. But not all major tourist destinations benefit equally. Some even lose. The list with all the details.

Lucerne can increase again compared to 2022.

Bild: Urs Flüeler / Keystone

The tourism industry got off to a good start in the new year. With 9.5 million overnight stays in the first three months, it exceeded the figure for 2019 before the corona crisis (9.3 million). This was announced by the Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday.

See also  Apple's new generation of MacBook Pro will be released next year: the first M2 Pro/M2 Max chip

You may also like

Emotti appoints new management at UBS

LU-FR: positive results in the first quarter of...

Booking holidays should become more sustainable

One hundred percent employed 12 months after graduation:...

Stefania Gentile new CEO of Mooney

That’s how much the heads of the eastern...

New houses, purchases are growing but they cost...

Start-up from Mels helps to better understand financial...

The strategic axis Meloni-Pope Giorgia “white queen” in...

Every third flight from Zurich takes off late

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy