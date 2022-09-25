Listen to the audio version of the article

From low-cost to essential. This is how the evolution of Dacia could be summarized, a Romanian brand that joined the Renault group in 1999 and capable in over 20 years of becoming one of the most interesting and profitable brands in the entire market. The reason? Do not follow trends but offer the customer what they are really looking for, starting with models with an excellent quality / price ratio and the “if needed, you will find it on board” approach.

The protagonist is the Renaulution strategy of the French group, presented by Luca De Meo at the beginning of 2021, Dacia has embarked on a profound renewal that has led to a new logo, the restyling of the dealerships and above all to a growing range with the arrival of the multispace 7 Jogger seats and in the coming months with the debut of the series version of the Bigster SUV. Added to this is a shift towards the outdoors of the entire brand, offering vehicles designed for outdoor living but always offered at competitive prices.

Dirt paths are precisely the ideal terrain of the new Manifesto concept, a “laboratory of ideas” unveiled in Paris and created to anticipate many possible solutions that could arrive on future models of the Romanian brand. In addition to having neither doors, nor windows, nor windshield, the Romanian concept presents innovative solutions such as the rear worktop with multiple functions to replace the traditional tailgate.

The bodywork of the concept uses largely recycled plastic, derived from the transformation of the polymers used and with a mottled final result known as Starkle. It is a sophisticated and sustainable material that will also be present on the new Dacia Duster, expected in 2024 and for the first time with recycled plastic components on the outside. Like the latest Dacia models, here too the decorative chrome has disappeared to make room for essential and more contemporary finishes.

Airless tires, i.e. without pressurized air (technically they are not tires) are another element of great innovation of the vehicle as they aim at ecology and savings.