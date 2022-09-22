Home Business The terminal just needs to purchase and it is expected that acetone will be strong in the short term.
Business

The terminal just needs to purchase and it is expected that acetone will be strong in the short term.

by admin
The terminal just needs to purchase and it is expected that acetone will be strong in the short term.

Source: Jintou.com

On September 20, some factories raised their listed prices by RMB 100/ton again. The increase in factories stimulated the market to rise. The performance of the major mainstream acetone markets in the country varied, and most of them continued the upward trend. The spot supply on the market is still tight, and the stockholders are not able to sell at low prices, but they also intend to actively ship with profits. The terminal just needs to purchase, and it is expected that acetone will be strong in the short term.

(Article source: Business Club)

Sina Cooperation Platform Futures Account Opening is Safe, Fast and Guaranteed

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

See also  Bmw and Mercedes, the sales of premium brands resume the race

You may also like

Putin announces a partial military mobilization in Russia

Germany: government nationalizes energy giant Uniper

Asphalt market is greatly affected by cost |...

Mps alongside companies: the “Medium / long-term financing...

Putin effect with nuclear threat: Moscow stock exchange...

Enel X Way: Set & Charge launched to...

Foreign exchange trading reminder: The Fed hints at...

FOL Trading USA: episode of 09.21.2022

Guangzhou has entered over 10 cities to test...

Energy: from 1 October, millions of families could...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy