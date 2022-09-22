Source: Jintou.com

On September 20, some factories raised their listed prices by RMB 100/ton again. The increase in factories stimulated the market to rise. The performance of the major mainstream acetone markets in the country varied, and most of them continued the upward trend. The spot supply on the market is still tight, and the stockholders are not able to sell at low prices, but they also intend to actively ship with profits. The terminal just needs to purchase, and it is expected that acetone will be strong in the short term.

