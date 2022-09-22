Leica Camera AG presents the Leica Q2 “Dawn” limited edition camera kit. This limited-edition set was designed by singer, Grammy Award-winning and photographer Seal. Paying homage to the soulful lyrics of Seal’s song, this limited-edition set uses photography to celebrate the connection between people, and when the light shines on the protagonist, the artist behind the camera is given a unique perspective. The Leica Q2 “Dawning” limited edition camera is limited to 500 units, each of which is made of carefully crafted Japanese-style skin, exquisite craftsmanship and unique. Inspired by the golden light of the sunrise and the dance of light and shadow, this limited-edition set is complemented by an exclusive scarf printed with Seal’s handwritten lyrics.

The skin design of this limited edition camera is inspired by the Japanese word “Komorebi” (wood leakage れ日). The word ‘Komorebi’ describes the light spilled and diffused among the trees as the sun passes through the canopy. The fabric skin, produced by Japanese brand Hosoo, marks another milestone in the art of weaving by innovatively using special black woven threads (93% polyester) and golden Japanese paper (7% washi) in its craftsmanship.

Seal’s photography, echoing his music, evokes emotions, illuminates momentary beauty, and shines with humanity, in line with the aesthetics of this limited-edition set. The limited-edition silk scarf in the Leica Q2 “Dawn” Edition set designed by Seal was designed by multimedia artist Annina Roescheisen, and the golden elements painted on a black background interpret Seal’s lyrics, showing the dawn of the dawn breaking through the darkness. The scarves are made by the New York fashion brand “rag & bone” and produced in Italy. The white version of the scarf will be sold separately from the camera kit at select Leica stores.

The suit also comes with a strap with a handwritten version of “you became the light on the dark side of me”, the English lyric from the song “Kiss from a Rose”, meaning “you became the light on the dark side of me” The light on my dark side.” In addition to the unique coloured woven skin, this Leica Q2 “Dawn” Edition also features a black Leica logo, Seal’s engraved signature and a limited number. To mark the release of this edition, Seal will host a photography exhibition at the Leica Gallery in Los Angeles from September 21 to October 31, 2022, along with works by Annina Roescheisen.

The Leica Q2 Dawning Edition camera designed by Seal has the same technical parameters as the regular version. It is equipped with a 47.3-megapixel full-frame sensor and a Leica Summilux 28 f/1.7 ASPH. High-speed lens that provides a dynamic range of 14 stops (ISO is 100) and 14 bit color depth. The camera also supports DNG and/or JPEG image storage formats, 4K motion pictures at 30 or 24 frames per second (fps), Cinema mode 4K movies (C4K) at 24 frames per second, and Full HD at up to 120 frames per second Full HD video recording. With digital zoom, photographers can zoom in from a focal length of 28mm (47 megapixels) to 35mm (30 megapixels), 50mm (15 megapixels) and 75mm (7 megapixels).

The Leica Q2 Dawning Edition camera designed by Seal is limited to 500 units. Available in Leica Stores, Leica Online Stores and authorized dealers worldwide. The suggested retail price is NTD 217,800.