All three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent on Friday. Among them, the Dow rose 1.26%, up 0.77% this week; the Nasdaq rose 1.28%, down 5.65% this week; the S&P 500 rose 1.36%, down 3.35% this week. The non-ferrous and precious metals sectors were the top gainers, with Jintian up over 16%, Century Aluminum up over 13%, Southern Copper up nearly 11%, and U.S. Steel up over 9%. Most technology stocks rose, Nvidia rose more than 5%, Google and Microsoft rose more than 3%, and Tesla fell more than 3%. Software applications and anti-epidemic concept stocks fell, shopify fell more than 4%, and Novavax fell more than 3%.

In terms of Chinese concept stocks, popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 8.82%, and this week rose 17%, the largest weekly increase since March. In terms of individual stocks, Bilibili rose by nearly 23%, Weilai rose by more than 17%, Xiaopeng Motors rose by more than 15%, Manbang rose by more than 12%, iQiyi rose by more than 11%, JD.com, Ideal Auto, and Baidu rose by more than 10%. 9%, Pinduoduo rose more than 8%, Vipshop and Alibaba rose more than 7%.