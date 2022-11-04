Home Business The three major U.S. stock indexes all rose more than 1%, with non-ferrous and precious metals sectors among the top gainers
All three major U.S. stock indexes rose more than 1 percent on Friday. Among them, the Dow rose 1.26%, up 0.77% this week; the Nasdaq rose 1.28%, down 5.65% this week; the S&P 500 rose 1.36%, down 3.35% this week. The non-ferrous and precious metals sectors were the top gainers, with Jintian up over 16%, Century Aluminum up over 13%, Southern Copper up nearly 11%, and U.S. Steel up over 9%. Most technology stocks rose, Nvidia rose more than 5%, Google and Microsoft rose more than 3%, and Tesla fell more than 3%. Software applications and anti-epidemic concept stocks fell, shopify fell more than 4%, and Novavax fell more than 3%.

In terms of Chinese concept stocks, popular Chinese concept stocks generally rose. The Nasdaq China Golden Dragon Index rose 8.82%, and this week rose 17%, the largest weekly increase since March. In terms of individual stocks, Bilibili rose by nearly 23%, Weilai rose by more than 17%, Xiaopeng Motors rose by more than 15%, Manbang rose by more than 12%, iQiyi rose by more than 11%, JD.com, Ideal Auto, and Baidu rose by more than 10%. 9%, Pinduoduo rose more than 8%, Vipshop and Alibaba rose more than 7%.

Statement: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

