Securities Times e company news, the three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed. As of the close, the Dow Jones index rose 0.31% to 33733.96 points; the S & P 500 index fell 0.07% to 4016.95 points; the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.27% , At 11334.27 points. Large technology stocks were mixed, Apple rose 1.01%, Microsoft fell 0.22%, Google fell 1.98%, Amazon fell 1.23%, Tesla rose 0.10%, and Meta fell 0.09%. Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed. Good Future rose 3.05%, New Oriental rose 1.38%, Pinduoduo rose 1.06%, Tencent Music rose 0.94%, JD.com rose 0.92%; Alibaba fell 0.08%, Ideal Auto fell 0.89%, Baidu It fell 2.60%, Weilai fell 3.15%, and Xiaopeng Motors fell 4.06%.

