Securities Times e company news , the three major U.S. stock indexes closed mixed. As of the close, the Dow Jones index rose 0.31% to 33733.96 points; the S & P 500 index fell 0.07% to 4016.95 points; the Nasdaq composite index fell 0.27% , At 11334.27 points. Large technology stocks were mixed, Apple rose 1.01%, Microsoft fell 0.22%, Google fell 1.98%, Amazon fell 1.23%, Tesla rose 0.10%, and Meta fell 0.09%. Popular Chinese concept stocks were mixed. Good Future rose 3.05%, New Oriental rose 1.38%, Pinduoduo rose 1.06%, Tencent Music rose 0.94%, JD.com rose 0.92%; Alibaba fell 0.08%, Ideal Auto fell 0.89%, Baidu It fell 2.60%, Weilai fell 3.15%, and Xiaopeng Motors fell 4.06%.

Disclaimer: The Securities Times strives for truthful and accurate information, and the content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice, so operate at your own risk

