The three major U.S. stock indexes collectively closed up – yqqlm

The three major U.S. stock indexes closed up collectively. The Dow rose 1.65% and fell 1.24% this week; the Nasdaq rose 2.25% and rose 0.07% this week; the S&P 500 rose 1.85% and fell 0.8% this week. Large technology stocks generally rose, Tesla rose more than 5%, Apple and Nvidia rose more than 4%, Microsoft and Amazon rose more than 1%. Regional bank stocks rebounded, Westpac United Bank rose more than 81%, Alliance Western Bank rose nearly 50%, and Union Credit Bank rose more than 16%. Non-ferrous metals, automobile manufacturing, energy, and consumer electronics all rose. Fisker rose more than 6%, Alcoa and Southern Copper rose more than 5%, and General Motors rose nearly 5%.

