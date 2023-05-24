The Tridico era ends: INPS closes the positive balance for over 7 billion

The INPS budget approved yesterday by the board of directors closes with a positive operating result of 7.146 billion euros. While the assets returned positive for 23.22 billion, announced the president Pasquale Tridico presenting the balance sheet of the 4 years of his management. “In these difficult years – he explained. the role of our institute has become irreplaceable. The institution’s good economic result is the result of the recovery of the economy and the support that the state has put in place during the pandemic”.

In addition to the good balance sheet, Tridico leaves INPS with 75% of the Pnrr commitments made (180 million investments), a completely transformed body, as a result of digitization and innovation, which today is able to introduce a new procedure in 15 days instead of six months, a productivity index that rose from 128 to 137% and a 17% improvement in performance linked to payment times for pension and welfare benefits. With over 24.3 million policyholders, 42 million users and a budget of 380 billion euros, INPS is the largest social security institution in Europe.