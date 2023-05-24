South Carolina to ban abortion after 6 weeks. Only the governor’s signature is missing

Now only the obvious signature of the Republican governor is missing Henry McMaster, then the text will become law. The Senate of the South Carolinawhich was almost the only one left State of the south where women could interrupt the pregnancyapproved a trying after miscarriage after prime time six weeks of pregnancyovercoming the filibuster led by five elected officials, including three republicans. They are expected legal challenges, after that in January the State Supreme Court had canceled a previous similar prohibition of abortion by establishing that the constitution of the Palmetto State guarantees the right to abortion.

Thus the prohibition that the South Carolina was in effect when the Supreme Court of the United States overturned the ‘Roe v. Wade’ ruling last year – a ban that, once it took effect, was overturned by the state’s highest court because it violated the right to privacy of the Constitution of the state. The Republicans have sought an answer to that sentence which in fact left legal abortion up to 22 weeks of pregnancy and has significantly increased the number of abortion occurring in South Carolina, as most other Southern states have enacted tougher laws. The new measure would ban the abortion when an ultrasound detects heart activity, about six weeks, and before most people know they are pregnant. Includes exceptions for fatal fetal anomalylife and health of the patient and rape or incest, cases in which abortion will be possible up to 12 weeks.

Just two days ago the Republican governor of Nebraska, Jim Pills, he had signed the law that bans abortion after the 12th week of gestation and limits medical treatment for gender reassignment for minors under 19. The measure on abortion has immediate effect, while that on gender reassignment will be in effect from 1 October. Pills called the law “the most significant victory in a generation for the conservative social agenda in Nebraska“. At the time of signing, the governor was holding a 5-year-old girl in his arms and her two granddaughters next to him. Opponents have already announced appeals to the courts.