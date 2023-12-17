The Ultimate Construction Tool: Leroy Merlin Ceramic Cutter TX-1250 MAX

Construction Tool for Professionals from Leroy Merlin

The professionals of the construction industry need tools that are suitable for carrying out each step in the building process. Leroy Merlin offers everything necessary to work well at all times, with quality products at the best price. In fact, it is the store that most customers choose in Spain to take advantage of the offers they launch every season of the year.

On this occasion, we are going to show you the construction tool that is most useful to achieve a professional result in your work. It is the Leroy Merlin ceramic cutter TX-1250 MAX, an easy-to-use and quick utensil to achieve a polished finish when performing this step. According to the details of the product, it is perfect for intensive cutting of all types of ceramic tiles.

Thanks to its high-performance multipoint separator and its rotating square system, this model allows easy and quick execution of angular cuts (from 0º to 45º), especially if cutting porcelain stoneware tiles (AIa/BIa).

If you want to achieve professional results with your construction materials in Leroy Merlin, you have the tools you need. You will no longer have to spend a lot of money on more expensive brands that do not have the finishes they promise when carrying out these jobs.

The TX-MAX cutters have a great separation power (up to 1200 kg), which allows them to have excellent behavior with extruded stoneware. It is ideal for achieving a cutting length of 125 cm and a maximum thickness of 21 mm.

The ceramic cutter by Leroy Merlin is manufactured with a type of guide made of chrome-plated steel treated against corrosion, making it a very resistant tool which will last a long time. In addition, it has an interchangeable cutting wheel from 8 to 22 mm.

At this moment, the price in its catalog is 1,021 euros and is sold and shipped through the store itself. It also comes with a 3-year warranty from the date of purchase.

It is an ideal tool for construction professionals and for those who want to be self-sufficient and obtain top quality materials. Leroy Merlin has everything you need to assemble your own building without problems, with easy-to-use and very useful construction accessories.

In addition, it is available for sale at home through the web, and can also be found in your closest Leroy Merlin store.

