Home » The UN mobilizes: “Artificial intelligence will have global rules”
Business

The UN mobilizes: “Artificial intelligence will have global rules”

by admin
The UN mobilizes: “Artificial intelligence will have global rules”

Throughout its history, the United Nations has faced global threats of all kinds: wars, pandemics, terrorism, climate change. Artificial intelligence is now added to these. Faced with the new “enemy”, the Glass Palace trembles. Your tenants are worried. Starting with the general secretary Antonio Guterres. «Artificial intelligence can accelerate global development», said the Portuguese, in office since 2017, «but it can also be used by criminals to cause death, destruction and psychological damage on a large scale».

See also  CS end and the consequences for shareholders and stock market investors

You may also like

EU competition and the battle of the American...

Is India the new China for the German...

Sales at U.S. Retailers Increase, while Retail Prices...

Tesla board to pay back $735 million after...

Living Below the Poverty Line: The Financial Struggles...

Public games, the government rewrites the rules

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology Puts...

SMEs about Robert Habeck’s economic policy

Via D’Amelio, storm over Meloni: so Pd-5S exploit...

How the world’s largest ship eclipsed the Titanic

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy