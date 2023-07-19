The UN mobilizes: “Artificial intelligence will have global rules”

Throughout its history, the United Nations has faced global threats of all kinds: wars, pandemics, terrorism, climate change. Artificial intelligence is now added to these. Faced with the new “enemy”, the Glass Palace trembles. Your tenants are worried. Starting with the general secretary Antonio Guterres. «Artificial intelligence can accelerate global development», said the Portuguese, in office since 2017, «but it can also be used by criminals to cause death, destruction and psychological damage on a large scale».

