The US Dollar Devalues in the Financial Market: Impact on Mexican Currency and Exchange Rates

The US currency presented a decrease in its value in the financial market

By: Luis Flores

The Bank of Mexico (Banxico), revealed that even though the weight has submitted a slight advance, the dollar is still a center of attention for investors and economists in the Mexican territory.

After the peso presented a five-day drop, Banxico clarified that today it shows an exceptional performance compared to other emerging currencies in the region. It is expected that the Mexican currency will continue to increase in value, but all of this will depend on the inflation data in the United States market.

HOW MUCH DOES THE DOLLAR COST?

The central bank indicated that the day began with the Mexican peso appreciating by 0.67 percent, trading at 17.46 pesos per dollar. Minutes later, the currency continued to extend its gains by 0.70 percent, reaching a value of 17.45 Mexican pesos per unit at 6:05 a.m.

It was highlighted that the Mexican currency is performing better against the US dollar in a basket of 23 emerging countries. This rebound marks a turnaround for the Mexican peso that had accumulated a fall of more than five percent in the previous days.

PRICE OF THE EURO IN MEXICAN BANKS

Banco de México FIX: Buy $18.8823 – Sell: $18.8823

Azteca Bank: Buy: $17.95 – Sell: $20.19

BBVA: Buy: $17.14 – Sell: $19.45

Inbursa: Buy: $18.00 – Sell: $20.00

Banorte: Buy: $18.30 – Sell: $19.20

Santander: Buy: $19.30 – Sell: $20.50

Banregio: Buy: $19.10 – Sell: $20.70

Banbajío: Buy: $19.31 – Sell: $20.63

Exchange: Buy: $18.36 – Sell: $19.37

Monex: Buy: $17.92 – Sell: $19.82

Scotiabank: Buy: $17.60 – Sell: $19.90

Citibanamex: Buy: $18.61 – Sell: $19.11

EXCHANGE RATE OF THE DOLLAR

1. affirm: The dollar is quoted at 16.60 pesos for purchase and 18.10 pesos for sale

2. Azteca Bank: The dollar is quoted at 16.55 pesos for purchase and 17.59 pesos for sale

3. Banorte: The dollar is listed at 16.40 pesos for purchase and 17.85 pesos for sale

4. BBVA Bancomer: The dollar is quoted at 16.92 pesos for purchase and 17.82 pesos for sale

5. Citibanamex: The dollar is quoted at 17.02 pesos for purchase and 18.03 pesos for sale

6. Exchange: The dollar is listed at 16.95 pesos for purchase and 17.96 pesos for sale

7. Monex: The dollar is quoted at 16.68 pesos for purchase and 18.45 pesos for sale

8. Scotiabank: The dollar is quoted at 16.30 pesos for purchase and 18.20 pesos for sale

9. BX+: The dollar is quoted at 16.96 pesos for purchase and 18.19 pesos for sale

For this day, Thursday, September 7, the best bank to sell dollars is Banorte. To buy them is Banco Azteca.

You have to remember that the price of the dollar is updated throughout the day.

