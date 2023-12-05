The US Federal Reserve’s Expected Interest Rate Decision Leads to Gains for the Mexican Peso Against the Dollar

The expectation that the United States Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep interest rates unchanged at its meeting next week was once again present in the markets, giving way to the Mexican peso reporting gains against the dollar.

This occurred after the JOLTS survey revealed that available job positions decreased to 8.7 million during the month of November in the US, from the revised 9.4 the previous month.

Given this, the exchange rate ended at a level of 17.38 pesos per dollar, according to the closing figures of the Bank of Mexico (Banxico).

This represents an appreciation of 0.61 percent or 10.75 cents, compared to its previous close, placing it as the second currency of emerging economies with the most gains on the day.

This is how the dollar is trading this December 5

The dollar is quoted at 17.83 pesos per greenback at the bank window, according to data reported by Citibanamex.

The greenback also advanced 0.33 percent, at 104.05 points, as reflected by the dollar index (dxy), which is responsible for measuring the strength of the US currency against a basket made up of six major currencies.

The Bloomberg dollar index (bbdxy) operates in the same way as it showed an increase of 0.27 percent to stand at 1,243.39 units.

For its part, in the money market, the yield of the 10-year Mbono in Mexico is placed at a rate of 9.69 percent, while, in the United States, the yield of the 10-year bond reaches a level of 4.21 percent. hundred.

Among some currencies that ended in loss territory is the Russian ruble with 1.19 percent, followed by the Chilean peso with 1.18 percent, South African rand 1.04 percent, South Korean won 0.55 percent, Bulgarian lev 0.46 percent, Romanian lei 0.43 percent cent, Polish zloty 0.37 percent, Hungarian forint 0.35 percent, Indonesian rupiah 0.32 percent, to name a few.

