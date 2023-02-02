On January 30, the Fujian Supervision Bureau of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission announced an administrative punishment information. Ping An Bank (000001) Quanzhou Jinjiang Sub-branch was fined 500,000 yuan for alleged violations of laws and regulations, and the relevant responsible persons were banned for life.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission’s Fujian Supervision Bureau released an administrative punishment information disclosure form showing that Ping An Bank’s Quanzhou Jinjiang branch had the fact that it did not perform its due diligence in handling personal auto consumer loan business. Articles 13 and 14 of the Measures, Item 3 of Article 21, Item (5) of Article 46 and Item (3) of Article 48 of the Banking Regulatory Law According to the regulations, a fine of 500,000 yuan was imposed on Ping An Bank’s Quanzhou Jinjiang branch; Wang Yinjin, the relevant responsible person, was banned from working in the banking industry for life. (Reporter Zhang Wenwen)

Original title: An employee of Ping An Bank was banned for life for not fulfilling his duties in handling personal auto consumer loan business

