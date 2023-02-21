The mystery of the disappearance of Virginia Furstenberg, granddaughter of Agnelli

She’s been missing since last Wednesday Virginia Maria Clara von Furstenbergdaughter of Elizabeth Guarnati e you Sebastian Egon von Furstenberg founder and honorary president of Banca Ifis. The 48-year-old is also the prince’s niece Tassilo e you Clara Agnellisister oflawyer Gianni Agnelli. Her disappearance is still shrouded in mystery: her father reported it on Saturday afternoon, who showed up at the Marghera carabinieri station in Veneto. But the report was immediately forwarded to the Milanese colleagues. Virginia Maria Clara von Furstenberg is in fact resident in the Brera area, in the Lombard capital. They have not yet found official confirmation rumors of a find of her.

Virginia Furstenberg: a first disappearance already in October

Among the first newspapers to report the case, the newspaper The day: the woman would not have had suspicious or particular attitudes before leaving her home on Wednesday without warning. But already in October, we learn, her disappearance had been reported. Then, in recent weeks, a hospitalization due to health problems.

In 2011 Virginia Maria Clara von Furstenberg he made his fashion debut with a fashion show at the Melodrammatici theater, while six years later he created an art installation dedicated to his mother and exhibited in Venice.

Subscribe to the newsletter

