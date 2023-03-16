Franziska Löw, Lisa Dahlke and Hanna Asmussen (from left) are the founders of Localyze – one of the candidates for an upcoming billion dollar valuation. Localyze

It does not have to be the goal of every founder to build a startup worth billions. And yet it is the dream of many – and few would resist it. However, the way is often long and many people get stranded along the way. It is all the more interesting who could have almost made it. Exactly such startups, so-called “Soonicorns”, try to find the analysts of GP Bullhound every year.

And with some success: 36 percent of the companies nominated since 2019 have actually become unicorns, the investment bank reports – last year, however, the rate was still 40 percent. In any case, it is worth taking a look at the list of the most promising unicorn candidates for 2023, which is available exclusively from the start-up scene.

Germany in 3rd place on the “Soonicorn” list

GP Bullhound has teamed up with the tech event organizer Viva Technology for the evaluation. Criteria such as employee growth, sales development and risk capital raised were taken into account. Future growth opportunities were also included in the selection. The result is a list of 100 “Soonicorns” from 14 countries in Europe. Germany is represented by 17 companies: