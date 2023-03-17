The managing director of the Munich IT service provider believed that the negotiations with his salesman about his severance pay were over. He had promised the man 15,000 euros, who was to leave the company after five years in the course of downsizing. But after he had consulted a lawyer, he made a surprising calculation: “The employee demanded an additional 10,000 euros for vacation days not taken,” says Thomas Müller from the law firm Lutz Abel, who advises the company. “The additional demand met with a complete lack of understanding.” Nobody in the company had ever thought about the remaining vacation days. The manager was sure they had expired. Like many other executives who have no idea that such cases can be expensive. For the company, but also for you personally.