In a long interview given to the microphones of the MV, the double ex Orlando made some statements regarding the next challenge

The next championship match between Andrea Sottil’s Udinese and Stefano Pioli’s Rossoneri. Two teams facing different times. The last result for the current Italian champions was not positive (1-1 draw against Paulo Sousa’s Salernitana), on the other hand the Friulians found the victory they had been missing for a long, too long time against Empoli . At the Dacia Arena, the public of special occasions is expected, expected sold out, for the last match before the national break. Meanwhile, in a long interview given to the microphones of the MV, the double ex of Udinese and Milan Alexander Orlando has released some statements regarding the next championship match. And he focused in particular on two possible protagonists, Theo Hernandez e Destiny Udogie.

According to the former Juventus player Theo and Udogie are among the best wingers in the league together with Spinazzola, even if they are completely different from each other, starting with experience. The Frenchman is already mature, he won a World Cup, while Udogie still has plenty of room for growth. “On the technical level, Hernandez is more complete in finishing, shooting and speed, but tends to go more to the left, while the advantage of Udogie is also the shot with the rightonce it converges. It is part of the characteristics of the modern winger who is called to close the action with a lap shot, or even to close it from fifth to fifth”. See also Usa, tomorrow the Super Bowl: the unknown COVID and Convoys of freedom on the sporting event worth millions of dollars

Orlando’s words — Orlando then paused to analyze who is more decisive among Hernandez and Udogie: “For the moment still Hernandez, and I say this also for the contribution offered by Udogie without the Deulofeu that created the spaces for him. I see a somewhat blocked Udogie, and it’s no coincidence that now they’re starting to look for him from the rear”. Finally, a thought on Giroud’s absence: “Very heavy absence, because Pioli insisted with him and Ibra is not at his best. Rebic is a loose cannon, but in my opinion Udinese will benefit from the disqualification of the French center forward”. Quickly changing the subject, lately there has also been talk of Arnautovic and usual Nzola. We’ll see what happens. But it doesn’t end there. The Retegui case: the latest news <<

March 17, 2023 (change March 17, 2023 | 11:57 am)

