Home Business These are the next unicorns – according to top investors
Business

These are the next unicorns – according to top investors

by admin
These are the next unicorns – according to top investors

From the “hidden champions” to the big stage pigs: Investors bet on a wide variety of companies when it comes to naming the next unicorn.
Sanja Baljkas/Getty

The German startup scene spawned nine new unicorns in 2022, with Fintech Raisin achieving unicorn status in March 2023. Unicorn status means: Investors value the tech company at least one billion dollars. Regardless of how challenging 2023 will be, there is more to come. We asked investors from the leading VC firms which startups offer them the best opportunities.

These are her ten insider tips:

The founders of Isar Aerospace: Josef Fleischmann, Markus Brandl and Daniel Metzler (from left).

The founders of Isar Aerospace: Josef Fleischmann, Markus Brandl and Daniel Metzler (from left).
Isar Aerospace

Isar Aerospace, aerospace startup from Munich

See also  Replacing CPU Alibaba Cloud Releases Cloud Infrastructure Processor CIPU: Significant Performance Improvement

You may also like

This woman took over a company at 24...

Procurement Code, without tender 98% of public works....

Takeover of CS by UBS – “Finma has...

Webank Account: Opinions on the Online Account

Gianni Minà and those faces full of fists,...

External investigation – Axpo: External report finds no...

Binance in the crosshairs of US authorities

Investor Gloria Bäuerlein starts her own million fund

Electric cars, mandatory charging stations every 60 kilometres

Research Report: The CCP will provide another 100...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy