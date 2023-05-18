These banks offer good conditions

Banks are reluctant to pass on the higher interest rates – where you get the best savings conditions A new comparison shows that the interest rates on savings accounts are still lagging far behind the base rate. In addition, inflation eats away the savings. Still, it’s worth noting the differences between banks.

The banks are passing on the higher interest rates – albeit only partially and still hesitantly. Bild: Getty Images

Negative interest rates prevailed in Switzerland for eight years. If you put your money in a savings account, you no longer received interest on it, and sometimes even had to top it up. This is now over: In September 2022, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) lifted negative interest rates.