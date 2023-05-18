breaking latest news of Sound Stations Spring 2023

One of the most important festivals on the Navarrese music scene, if not the most important, is celebrating. 10 years have passed since the organization of sound stations took its first steps organizing modest events at the home of a retiree from the Navarrese municipality, which currently has led to programming all kinds of artists from the national scene and including very interesting international proposals.

In this way, a weekend full of activities and concerts began in Cascante, decorated for the occasion with the new Kukuxumuxu stage, the festival sound stations It opened the doors to the already mythical patio of the old school, where this Friday the spring edition of what promises to be one of the most significant years for this project began.

Betting on environmental sustainability, with a glass made from rice husks in our hand, the first chords of Guest, a musical proposal that may not sound familiar to you, but it comes from a long career on the national scene under the name “Con X The Banjo”. With an album just released in 2022 and another on the way, the band’s frontman, Alejo Huerta, reconfigures his proposal as a solo artist. Well-crafted classic rock songs that he begins to defend live with his band and that we can assure you, as soon as they have the machinery polished and tuned, will leave even the most demanding fans speechless.

Then we continue with nothing less than Quique Gonzalez which is commemorating the 25th anniversary of his first album. A classic artist from the Spanish rock scene, well influenced by North American folk and with an unmistakable voice. Performing some songs from his latest reference but with a great weight of the classics of his career. Debuting as keyboardist Germán San Martín, a musician who left us speechless last year as he squeezed his Hammond keyboard for the acoustic show of "El Drogas". Those present were able to enjoy Quique's harmonica solo in "Y los concierges de noche" while he was getting dark and we can't think of a better soundtrack to say goodbye to the day.

But with the darkness of the night came the highlight of the first day of this spring edition. The Drugs and his band, commemorating their 40th anniversary of the beginning of the band “Barricada”, they embarked us on a devastating live show. A frantic review of the hardest songs by the mythical band from Navarre, drawing the most punk vein of the usual lineup of musicians that accompanies the veteran Enrique Villareal. “The electric chair”, “Problems”, “Animal Caliente”, “Balas Blancas” and a long etcetera of great songs agitated those present in the courtyard of the old Cascante school. Two and a half hours passed by so quickly that by the time we realized we were already chanting the chorus of “Esta Noche” a cappella and asking for an encore, which the quartet of Navarrese artists did not hesitate to give us.

Finally, another Navarrese formation would be in charge of closing this first day. The silks, the electronic music project in Basque and a Navarrese multidisciplinary artistic project created by Pello Reparaz, closed a night on a high note with a very agitated audience. Playing one of their best assets, they went all out with the famous collaboration they recorded with the band Bomba Estéreo "Zoriontasuna" captivating the public from the beginning and making them travel through a very danceable electronic territory, using both acoustic and electronic drum elements, remixed other songs and even taking a theremin on stage. Curious instrument, which although used as another effects module, makes its contribution to the show. Impeccable show of lights, choreography and costumes that would accompany us until the end of the first day of the festival with the closing of the Dj Jait.

The second day started strong Strong and Beautiful Women Dj followed by a popular solidarity meal gave rise to an afternoon of concerts in the main square of the town of Cascante. the trio Micromambo with the good vibes of his versions and his fascination for aircraft, he encouraged those present together with the Navarrese group Kokoshca.

Once back at the festival site Friendly DJ He was in charge of warming up the staff because two heavyweights from the national pop scene were waiting for us. A totally Murcian night that promised to fill the courtyard of the old school with emotion and music. The first to enter the scene were Second, in what would be one of the farewell concerts for this great ensemble. The Murcian band publicly communicated in October of last year 2022 that the group would dissolve after 25 years active, making one last tour that will end in 2023. So we were able to celebrate together with Second their career on the national scene throughout these years .

“2502” opened a recital of essential songs in Spanish pop, in which the Murcians reviewed their entire discography, without forgetting hymns like “Nivel Inexperienced” and “Rincón Exquisito”. A concert full of emotional moments and memories, since there is a special relationship with the festival of sound stations and the team that organizes it.

The night continued and another Murcian group that is taking their music to a superlative level entered the scene. long live sweden towards an appearance with important visual support for his show. They started with "We have not learned anything" from their latest work "Love of Any Kind", they jumped to their first single "Los Años", they went through "Casi Todo", "La Voz Del Presidente" and a long list of great songs that made the attendees vibrate, including a moment of saxophone solo, while the rest of the members they were preparing for the turn of the encores. With "El Bien" in the purest Bruce Springsteen style and with "Amar El Conflicto (Todo lo que importa)" the Murcian show ended in style.

Con We Are Not Dj’s behind the wheel we say goodbye to a great spring edition of sound stations. The remixes of songs selected by Yoli and Paco together with some powerful visuals and their interaction with the public were an incomparable finishing touch to a weekend full of music on the Navarrese riverside.