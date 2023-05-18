Basketball BBL: Munich vs. Göttingen – live ticker – quarterfinals, 2nd game – 2022/2023 playoffs

5. 18:11 Geno Crandell is just starting to run hot. He runs free on the left side and gets rid of his opponent. Then he sinks again for three!

4. 18:09 Smith gets two free throws: the first lands on the ring, the second then safely finds his target.

4. 18:08 The violets scored the first three in the person of Crandall, and Bayern also threw the ball away in front.

3. 18:07 Andi Obst runs along the baseline, Pape pushes too hard with his arms. Then he gets awarded the first foul.

2. 18:06 The FCBB starts highly concentrated and immediately secures the first rebound. At the front, Weiler-Babb sinks a difficult step-back throw.

1. 18:05 Bayern gain first possession and take the lead with a throw from the free-throw line.

1. 18:04 Let’s go – the duel between FC Bayern and BG Göttingen is on.

1. 18:04 game start

17:59 There are no surprises in the line-ups, as in the first game, the coaches send their best starting five to the table.

17:54 “We mustn’t be afraid. We don’t travel to Munich as tourists.” That was the motto of BG-Forward Till Pape, but today at the latest is the time when the violets have to prove exactly that. Otherwise they will travel back to Lower Saxony with a heavy burden if the quarter-finals are not supposed to mean the end of the Göttingen post-season.

During the first duel there was a moment of shock for the southern Germans: Dreierguarant Obst limped off the field. But shortly afterwards, coach Trinchieri was able to give the all-clear: "Fortunately, Obst's injury seems to be just a bruise," said the relieved head coach, looking at the hospital. The top performers Vladimir Lucic, Othello Hunter and Augustine Rubit are still out.

17:42 Exactly this starting position was also clear in the first meeting of this playoff series: With slight initial difficulties, the Munich team lived up to their role as favorites and in the end confidently won the first comparison with 87:67. The violets were committed, but the three-way quota in particular ensured a victory for the hosts two days ago.

17:36 FC Bayern is a regular in the playoffs, but last won the title in 2019. ALBA Berlin has won the championship in the past three years, but strong players from Bonn could also be expected to win their first championship title this season. BG Göttingen, on the other hand, is a clear outsider in the post-season and has mostly been in the lower regions of the table since they were promoted again in 2014.