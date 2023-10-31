Third Phase of 134th Canton Fair Showcases Growing Global Participation and Innovation

The 134th Canton Fair is currently underway in Guangzhou, China, with the third phase of the fair opening on October 31st. The exhibition spans an impressive 515,000 square meters and features over 11,000 exhibitors showcasing approximately 990,000 products online. Notably, the number of brand booths and brand companies in the export exhibition has increased by more than 40% compared to last year. Additionally, more than 60% of exhibitors in the import exhibition are from countries co-building the “Belt and Road” initiative.

As of 17:00 on the opening day, the total number of overseas buyers attending the Canton Fair has exceeded 177,000, coming from 216 countries and regions.

The third phase of the fair has introduced a new theme, “Better Life,” which optimizes the distribution of exhibition areas. This phase includes sections on toys, maternity and infant products, personal care appliances, bathroom products, and pet products, among others. The redistribution of themes aims to create a more balanced distribution across different periods of the fair and highlights five major sectors: toys, maternity and infant products, fashion, home textiles, stationery, and health and leisure.

Visitors to the fair have the opportunity to explore a wide array of innovative products that enhance the quality of life. Exhibitors in the third phase are showcasing products that combine technological innovation with fashion and personalization. The fields covered include toys, maternity and infant products, fashion, home textiles, stationery, health, and leisure.

One notable product attracting attention is a massage chair with a 4D dual movement, designed to provide consumers with a more effective and immersive massage experience. The chair’s movement heating function further adds to its appeal. The manufacturer of the massage chair has been supplying accessories to major international companies and has a strong presence in over 30 countries and regions.

The health and wellness sector has seen increasing interest from consumers both within China and abroad. The popularity of massage chairs with comprehensive functions indicates the growing demand for these products overseas. Buyers from different regions have varying preferences, with European and American buyers emphasizing comfort, while Japanese and South Korean buyers prioritize massage intensity.

In the fashion industry, Guangdong Hongtai Fashion Clothing Co., Ltd. has experienced significant growth this year, with a 15% year-on-year increase in exports. The company attributes its success to the efforts of dedicated designers who create trendy and fashionable clothing that meets market demand. At the fair, women’s thick-knitted sweaters with novel weaving methods and simple styles have been particularly popular among buyers from Brazil, Spain, and Japan.

The import exhibition in the third phase of the Canton Fair has also expanded in scale and quality. Notably, 142 companies from 16 “Belt and Road” countries, including South Korea, Turkey, Malaysia, and Pakistan, have participated in the exhibition. These companies are focusing on showcasing specialty foods, home textiles, and other products. Overall, the fair provides a platform for international companies to foster trade and cooperation.

The 134th Canton Fair continues to attract a diverse range of overseas buyers, offering a vast selection of products and opportunities for business collaboration. With its focus on innovation, quality, and international cooperation, the fair contributes to the growth of global trade and economic development.

