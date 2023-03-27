Home Business This is how you become a startup investor yourself with 10,000 euros
Business

This is how you become a startup investor yourself with 10,000 euros

by admin
This is how you become a startup investor yourself with 10,000 euros

If you have the necessary capital, you can easily become an investor.
Getty Images / Andy Ryan, Yuichiro Chino

50,000 or even 250,000 euros – this is usually the amount that angel investors invest in young tech companies. Startup investments and working with the portfolio are often her main job. But you can also help the ecosystem with much smaller amounts.

These individuals are referred to as micro angels or small business angels. These are, for example, executives in a company, people with a large savings account or owners of small companies – not necessarily wealthy people with millions in the bank. If business angels invest only four-digit or low five-digit sums, they are just as valuable for startups as those who do give tenfold.

On average, I give 10,000 to 20,000 euros

See also  President Joe Biden's State of the Union address

You may also like

CEO Zhou’s testimony deepens congressional concerns Speaker McCarthy...

Chief negotiator Karin Welge on the wage conflict

Drought, desalination of water is convenient. Italy back

Israel, Netanyahu dismisses the defense minister. Protests and...

BörsenWoche: Is the banking crisis over?

Asian equities mixed: Tokyo stock exchange +0.50%, Hong...

Pre-owned Rolex: Why it’s worth buying now

Tomorrow’s heating focuses on heat pumps and hydrogen

If the United States bans TikTok, how many...

Bonds are finally back – luckily!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy