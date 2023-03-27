If you have the necessary capital, you can easily become an investor. Getty Images / Andy Ryan, Yuichiro Chino

50,000 or even 250,000 euros – this is usually the amount that angel investors invest in young tech companies. Startup investments and working with the portfolio are often her main job. But you can also help the ecosystem with much smaller amounts.

These individuals are referred to as micro angels or small business angels. These are, for example, executives in a company, people with a large savings account or owners of small companies – not necessarily wealthy people with millions in the bank. If business angels invest only four-digit or low five-digit sums, they are just as valuable for startups as those who do give tenfold.