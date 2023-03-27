Home World how tornado in Mississippi flattened a school- TV Courier
(LaPresse) The damage count continues in Mississippi devastated by a tornado, especially in the area of ​​the delta of the river of the same name. Among the many videos released in the last few hours there is one that shows the tornado hitting a school and devastating it. The images were recorded by the security cameras of Amory High School in Monroe County and spread by one of the employees on social media where they immediately went viral. Just over a minute and a half in which the corridors of the institute are devastated by the fury of the tornado, as well as the ceiling which is literally torn apart in a few seconds. (LaPresse)

March 27, 2023 – Updated March 27, 2023, 07:59 am

