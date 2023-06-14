This is how you optimize your management style as a boss

But that’s not enough. The relationship between team and boss is more complex. Those who know this can solve conflicts with the team much better as a boss. Take a look inside yourself. Maybe write it down: What kind of hats do you wear regularly or alternately as a boss? Managers are not only:

1. Authorized Officerswhich tell you where to go, but also, for example:

2. subject matter expertswho are familiar with the matter

3. visionarieswho develop promising ideas,

4. moderatorswho mediate in conflicts in the team and offer solutions,

5. role modelsthat show how it’s done

6. Motivatorenwhich swear in, shake up and carry the team along,

7. coaches and mentorswho devote themselves to the personal perspectives of their team,

8. team developerwho shape cooperation in the interest of the company,

9. Managerwhich control processes, as well

10. responsible personwho have to justify themselves to the higher hierarchical level.