This TikToker accidentally booked an entire hotel on Airbnb

Jas says she accidentally booked an entire hotel instead of an Airbnb for her family’s trip to Bali. @jxx/tiktok

A TikToker named Jas says she accidentally booked an entire hotel in Bali after trying to reserve an Airbnb.

Jas says she booked the house “a year in advance” at a lower rate.

She added that the owner was “desperate” and confused as to how she was able to get the house so cheaply.

A TikToker says she wanted to book a single Airbnb but accidentally reserved an entire hotel in Bali for just over $3,000 for a week. In the video, Jas (@jxx), who works as a “social media manager” according to her TikTok bio, shared the story with her more than 211,000 followers.

She captioned the TikTok video, “WHY DOES STUFF LIKE THIS ALWAYS HAPPEN TO ME LOL.” The video has since gone viral, garnering over 2.7 million views and 282,000 likes as of Sunday. Jas and an Airbnb representative did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The property Jas shared on TikTok appears to be this Airbnb listing of a four-bedroom villa in Ubud, a town in Bali. Rated 4.8 stars, it offers “a relaxing atmosphere and a true tropical experience,” sleeps eleven guests, and costs $538 per night.

In the video, Jas says she booked the house “a year in advance” for a family vacation. She said she let her grandparents choose the location, and they chose “the most expensive” among the options. Before leaving, Jas explained to her followers that she expected problems. “I just know there will be problems because every year Bali increases the prices of everything,” Jas said. She added that she feared her reservation would be canceled or the price would be doubled since she had paid a lower price.

Before her vacation, Jas chatted with the owner of the villa

Jas said she spoke to the villa’s owner a week before her holiday and was told it was under new management. According to Jas, the owner informed her that the price, accommodations, and amenities had changed since she booked.

Jas said she booked as normal, but the owner was still confused because her rate was lower than the off-season rate. “The cheapest rate we offer is $1,400 per night, how did you even come up with that rate?” the owner asked, Jas said. She added he sounded “desperate” and confused. However, Jas told her followers that by the end of the conversation, the owner seemed okay again.

In the video, she shows a photo of the property with a large pool and a resort-style building in the background.

Jas noticed the first red flag on the way to the property

Jas said the first “red flag” was raised en route to the villa when she found the property was marked as a “hostel” on Google Maps. She added that even more confusion arose when she arrived and saw a “register” in the kitchen. Jas told her followers that the owner told her more guests would come since she had booked a “special price”.

“I just booked it. No one explained to me that there were other people staying here,” said Jas. During the conversation, she added that she didn’t know other people would be staying here and strongly advised against it. “I understand that I cannot use all the rooms. That’s fine,’ but I said, ‘There’s no way I’m going to stay here with my family if other people are going to be staying here,'” Jas continued.

“It’s a hell of a big mansion, but a small hotel,” she added. Jas said the owner understood her concern and canceled the other guests’ reservations. “So basically there are seven of us, me and my family. I believe there are about twelve bedrooms. I believe there is room for 18 people. There’s a full-time bartender, a kitchen, a chef, an actual restaurant in the damn thing, and it’s literally just me and my family here,” Jas said at the end of the video. In a follow-up TikTok a day later, Jas gave viewers a closer look at the property, which Jas says has “full-time security.”

Jas begins the itinerary with the pool and outdoor area, where there are sun loungers and a table tennis table. She then pans into a living room with a rectangular blue sofa surrounding a fireplace. Another portion of the video shows a pool table, a large kitchen area, and a table that fits “20 people.”

Rooms on the property appear to be accessible only from the outside, like a hotel, and require a key card for entry. Jas said the rooms, both upstairs and downstairs, are “small” and similar to hotel rooms. “I think you can see what I mean now. It definitely has the capabilities of a hotel, but it’s a small hotel. A huge Airbnb, but a very small hotel,” Jas said at the end of the video.

Overall, Ja’s vacation cost over 4,600 euros

In a third TikTok about her booking, posted Sunday, Jas broke down the price of her Bali vacation.

Jas said her family went on various affordable day trips and only ate once at a fancy restaurant, paying the equivalent of about $250 for all seven people, which she says “was still very cheap.” For most of their stay, Ja’s family ate at the villa or at the restaurant next door.

She said she was given day passes to a gym on a number of occasions, which cost her £10 a visit. Overall, Jas said the entire trip cost her family the equivalent of $5,000.

