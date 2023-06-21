Those who own their own property are happier, says survey

According to a survey, people who live in their own property are happier. 10,000 Hours via Getty Images

High ancillary costs, rising rents and climate protection-related investment costs: tenants and owners have a lot to worry about at the moment.

The majority of Germans are therefore dissatisfied with their current housing situation, shows a representative online survey by YouGov on behalf of Immoscout24 and Immoverkauf24.

However, people who own their own home are happier – this is especially true for women.

Housing has become significantly more expensive in the past year. Rents, ancillary costs and climate protection-related investment costs have risen. It is no wonder that the majority of Germans feel burdened in their current living situation Immoscout24 with.

On behalf of the real estate portal and Immoverkauf24, Yougov conducted a survey on how satisfied Germans are with their housing situation. The result: Only 38 percent of Germans are satisfied with their current housing situation.

High additional costs are the most common reason for dissatisfaction

Yougov conducted the survey online at the end of April 2023, with around 2,000 people taking part. The results are weighted and representative of the German population aged 18 and over, according to the Immoscout statement.

High costs, little space and noise are therefore the factors that most often affect the living situation. 22 percent of those surveyed stated that the high additional costs would bother them. 15 percent said rents were too high. A similar number of people seem to be affected by lack of space (14 percent) and noise (13 percent). Eleven percent complained about problems with their neighbors.

Half of the women who own their own property have no housing worries

However, according to the survey, there are differences between those who rent and those who own their own homes. Those who live in their own property are therefore more often satisfied with their living situation.

After all, 43 percent of those who live in their own property stated that they were not burdened by anything. Almost half of the women who own their own home are satisfied with their housing situation (49 percent).

However, not all homeowners are perfectly happy. According to the survey, the most common reason for complaints among those who own their own home is investments due to climate regulations (23 percent). As with the tenants, high additional costs are also a problem (20 percent). More than one in five young people between the ages of 25 and 34 who own their own home also stated that they suffered from high financing costs (21 percent).

Young people find the lack of space particularly bad

Not surprisingly, tenants were the most likely to complain about their rental costs overall (23 percent). Just as often, they also named the ancillary costs as a burden.

For tenants between 25 and 44 years old, however, the lack of space is an even greater problem. Almost every third person (30 percent) complained about this. According to the survey, those who rent in the city also suffer particularly often from noise (20 percent) and from problems with their neighbors (15 percent). For tenants living in rural areas, on the other hand, the poor connection (16 percent) is a reason for complaint with an above-average frequency.