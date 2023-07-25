Three Consecutive Rises Expected in Domestic Oil Prices

“Three Consecutive Rises” Predicted for Domestic Oil Prices

By Zhang Wei, Reporter

July 24, 20XX

On the eighth working day since the price adjustment of domestic refined oil products, the market is abuzz with news of “three consecutive rises.” With the refined oil price adjustment window set to open again tomorrow, industry experts predict a further increase in oil prices.

Currently, No. 92 gasoline in the Xi’an market is priced at approximately 7.55 yuan per liter. In the past two rounds of oil price adjustments, the National Development and Reform Commission made two announcements of increased domestic refined oil prices. On July 12, the commission announced that starting from 24:00 on the same day, domestic gasoline and diesel prices would rise by 155 yuan and 150 yuan per ton, respectively. Prior to that, on June 28, domestic gasoline and diesel prices increased by 70 yuan per ton.

Last Friday, international oil prices experienced a rise of over 1.9%. Based on agency estimates, there is a high probability that the upcoming oil price adjustment will result in another increase. Experts have been unanimous in their predictions, stating that a rise in oil prices is a foregone conclusion and without suspense. On the seventh working day of the oil price statistical cycle, the reference crude oil change rate stood at 4.56%. It is anticipated that the price of gasoline and diesel will increase by 200 yuan per ton, equivalent to 0.17-0.18 yuan per liter. For a 50-liter fuel tank, this would mean approximately 9 yuan extra for a full tank. With the official opening of the refined oil price adjustment window this Wednesday, domestic oil prices are likely to witness “three consecutive rises.”

Source: Sanqin Metropolis Daily

