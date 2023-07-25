Fei Xiang Returns to the Big Screen: A Reflection on Aging and Artistic Evolution

Fei Xiang, the renowned Chinese singer and actor, has made a comeback in the film industry with the much-anticipated “Fengshen Part I”. Despite being 62 years old, Fei Xiang stated that age is not a barrier for him and that he will continue to pursue his passions at any age.

In an interview with the Daily Economic News, Fei Xiang expressed his thoughts on the movie and his role in it. He stated that he was initially not expecting to be cast as Yin Shou, a character in the “Fengshen Trilogy”, but was pleasantly surprised when the director offered him the role. Fei Xiang was drawn to the script, describing it as a rare opportunity and a good script. He also shared his insights on how he wanted to portray his character, emphasizing the importance of showing Yin Shou’s motivations and allowing the audience to understand his actions.

After completing filming for “Fengshen Part I”, Fei Xiang encountered a long waiting period before the movie’s release. However, he remained confident in the film’s success, stating that a good film will always be appreciated by the audience, regardless of the waiting time. Fei Xiang also reflected on his career, mentioning that he had experienced both highs and lows but was never worried about being forgotten by his fans. He believed that as long as he continued to produce good work, his audience would always support him.

Fei Xiang’s career in the entertainment industry has spanned more than 40 years, and he has consistently sought new challenges and opportunities. He mentioned his desire to learn acting and expand his repertoire by studying musical theater. Fei Xiang brought musical theater works to China in 2000, further diversifying his artistic endeavors. He emphasized the need to adapt to changing times and always strive for growth and improvement.

Throughout his career, Fei Xiang has experienced moments of great popularity as well as periods of relative obscurity. However, he has always been confident in his choices and understood the importance of maintaining a balance between staying in the spotlight and taking breaks. Fei Xiang expressed his contentment with occasionally disappearing from the public eye and reappearing with something new and exciting for his fans.

With his role in “Fengshen Part I”, Fei Xiang has once again showcased his talent and versatility as an actor. Despite his age, Fei Xiang remains determined to take on new challenges and continue pursuing his passions in the entertainment industry. As he embarks on this new chapter in his career, fans eagerly anticipate what Fei Xiang will bring to the silver screen.

