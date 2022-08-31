The General Office of the National Energy Administration, the General Office of the National Development and Reform Commission, and the General Office of the State Administration for Market Regulation have recently issued the “Notice on Further Improving the Efficiency and Flexibility Standards of Coal Electricity”, proposing to organize the formulation, revision and release of a number of binding assessment standards, organization Formulate and revise a batch of key supporting standards, continue to promote the formulation and revision of other supporting standards, and support and standardize the cleanliness, efficiency and flexibility of coal-fired power units with the “three batches” standards.

The notice requires that the focus should be on revising the design power supply coal consumption threshold requirements for newly built units, the corresponding load rate benchmarks, as well as the operating power supply coal consumption requirements for active units, and the corresponding correction methods (especially the correction factor for load rates below 50%), etc. In principle, the formulation and revision of relevant standards should be completed before the end of 2023. In addition, relying on the “three reforms and linkages” to organize and carry out demonstrations of advanced applicable standards, adopting methods such as “revealing the list and taking command”, selecting the best and strictly controlling the number of demonstration projects, focusing on the packaging and demonstration of binding assessment standards and key supporting standards, and putting them into operation. Organizational acceptance after 1 year. Eligible demonstration projects can enjoy relevant support policies.