Three insider tip stocks in my portfolio: Dietmar Deffner in the podcast

Don’t give up after a stock market crash, says stock market expert Dietmar Deffner in the Money Mindset podcast. Lisa Kempke for Business Insider

He bought a Porsche with his first big share profit: Dietmar Deffner is an enthusiastic stock market enthusiast and has been investing in the financial market for 36 years. He lived through crashes, was there with ups and downs.

For years he has been a constant in the TV stock market coverage of the news channel Welt (World, like Business Insider, belongs to Axel-Springer-Verlag) and keeps a close eye on the financial market.

In this episode, Deffner shares his learnings from more than three decades of trading and provides valuable insights into his own investment strategy that he has learned over the course of his long career. He invests in both stocks and real estate. In an interview, he told Money Mindset host Leo Ginsburg which securities he has in his portfolio and how he chooses them.

In the podcast episode, he not only gives insights into his portfolio, but also reveals helpful tips and advice for investors who want to optimize their portfolio. Listen to the episode and get more for your money!

