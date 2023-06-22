Tiberio Timperi “competes” with Chiocci’s Tg1. Rai, everything happens

Cartoon Tiberio Timperi and Gianmarco Chiocci

Tiberio Timperi invites Salvini to “One summer morning” and competes with Chiocci’s Tg1

Tiberio Timperi is the key man of the new Melon-branded Raithe. Undisputed host at “Uno Mattino Estate” (two hours of live coverage all for him, in the middle of the show by Serena Autieri and Gigi Marzullo), Timperi opened the season by connecting with the Renziano mayor of Florence Dario Nardellathus confirming the rumors that still give him very close to Matteo Renzi, the man who wanted him by his side in the famous Leopold.

But Timperi, an excellent political and political journalist, is ready to do battle by broadcasting those political leaders who, physiologically, should go to Giammarco Chiocci’s Tg1 space currently dedicated to major interviews with big names in entertainment (from Amadeus to Gigi d’Alessio up to Carlo Conti etc.). More: according to Business reports, Timperi is aiming for the League and has already invited him to “One summer morning” Matthew Salviniwhich on infrastructure issues is making the consensus of the Lega. But the real spotlight is on winter.

Timperi will go to the “Make your own” but certainly not in politics, since Michele Guardi he is keen not to overturn his winning format than in the past season, also thanks to the ability of the head writer Giovanna Flora, raised the daily share above 12 percent. Someone maintains that Timperi would have liked to have had Ingrid Muccitelli as a partner, who would have moved to “Fatti Tuori” and sent “Uno Morning” instead. Anna Falcons. No confirmation on the phone call it would be made to He looked to support this option. However, the streets of the schedules are still all open.

