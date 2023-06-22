Home » X Med Innovazioni Medicali Srl / Ministry of Health
X Med Innovazioni Medicali Srl / Ministry of Health

Notice of notification for public proclamations to all the public administrations in any case concerned – to be understood as all the structures of the NHS/SSR, other than the Regions, operating in the sector in question and which have acquired medical devices in the reference years and consequently transmitted the relative data to the Regions, data on the basis of which the amount of the payback in question was calculated – and, on the other hand, to all the counter-interested subjects – to be understood as such all the companies that have supplied the aforementioned public structures medical devices in the reference years, the publication of which is carried out in execution of the Tar Lazio Sec. III Quater n.3207/2023 of 13.6.2023 in relation to the appeal pending before the LAZIO TAR SECTION III QUATER RG 14279/2022 X Med Innovazioni Medicali Srl against Min. Health, Min. Economy, Presidency of the Council of Ministers, Permanent Conference for relations between the State, the Regions and the Autonomous Provinces of Trento and Bolzano, the Conference of the Regions and Autonomous Provinces, the Regions.

