The best news of 2022, for all show business workers, was undoubtedly the resumption of live performances starting in April. Oxygen for companies along the entire supply chain which in some cases have decided to invest decisively in welfare. This is the case of TicketOne, the main ticketing platform on the Italian market which has awarded all its staff, for a total of 110 employees in the two offices in Milan and Rome, a welfare card worth one thousand euros. The subsidiary of the German group Cts Eventim has chosen in this way to “give concrete economic support to families in a complex historical moment in which inflation is at the highest levels”, reads the official note.

The welfare cards were sent to employees at the beginning of December and allow them to be used for food expenses and other items of expenditure which have undergone a sharp increase. «This award – comments Germana Solcia, HR manager of the company led by Stefano Lionetti – aims first of all to offer support to families in the face of high living costs and to enhance the extraordinary contribution and determination of all our employees in this still so different year and so unusual. A year that we will remember as a successful teamwork by all of TicketOne for the great recovery of live concerts”.