The decision on whether Eva Kaili, the former EP vice president under arrest over the Qatargate scandal, will remain in prison will be taken tonight, probably late. “Kaili actively collaborates in the investigation and disputes all the allegations of corruption against her,” said the Greek MEP’s lawyer, Andrè Rizopoulos, at the press conference held after the hearing in Brussels.

“You didn’t speak in court. You all know that I have decided not to communicate on this dossier, because the investigation is being conducted by the judicial authorities and is not being done elsewhere. For my part, I will not make any other statement other than this – she added -. We will have a decision on prison at the end of the day. And there is no need to plead again today what we asked for before the presidency of the council chamber, which is the only one who will make the decision on the basis of what we have said”.

“We have never seen a leak of this magnitude with the violence of the secrecy of the investigation, jeopardizing the right of defense – concluded his lawyer -. We have requested that Ms. Kaili be placed under the electronic bracelet surveillance regime.”

The “Stoa” technology panel would have given impetus to the former vice president’s network of contacts

It’s called the Committee for the Future of Science and Technology (STOA) and it’s a panel of the Eurochamber founded “for the implementation of technology assessment projects” from 2017 to 2022 directed by Eva Kaili, the Greek MEP at the center of the scandal Qatargate. According to sources inside the Eurochamber, precisely the presidency of the Stoa would have given the Greek woman “a sudden acceleration in her career and greater exposure to lobbies and many new contacts with interest groups, especially technological ones”.

