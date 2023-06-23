Home » Tim, Cdp and Macquarie ousted: Kkr has the exclusive right to deal with Netco
Business

Tim, Cdp and Macquarie ousted: Kkr has the exclusive right to deal with Netco

by admin
Tim, Cdp and Macquarie ousted: Kkr has the exclusive right to deal with Netco

Tim, exclusive to Kkr for the Netco negotiation

The board of Tim has concluded, as promised, the examination of the final non-binding offers on the activities related to the fixed network (including FiberCop e Sparkle) which, a note points out, is expected to be concentrated in a soon-to-be-established company (Netco).

READ ALSO: The kebab goes sideways to the eccentric Vacchi: losses of 1.9 million euros

“Following a broad and in-depth debate, conducted with the assistance of leading financial advisors (Goldman Sachs, Mediobanca e Vitale & Co) and in the light of the investigation carried out by the Related Parties Committee (in turn assisted by LionTree ed Equity as independent advisors), the BoD considered that the offer presented by Kkr was found to be preferable in terms of feasibility and related timing, as well as superior to the competing offer presented by the consortium formed by Cdp Equity e Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets (Europe) Limited”.

READ ALSO: Conad, sensational divorce at the top: CEO Francesco Pugliese leaves

“The board of directors”, continues the note, “however “expressed its appreciation to the consortium formed by Cdp Equity and Macquarie Infrastructure and Real Assets for the interest shown and the effective participation in the competitive process”.

Offer no later than September 30th

The board has mandated the managing director Peter Labriola to start negotiations and arrive at a binding offer to be presented as soon as possible and in any case no later than 30 September.

Subscribe to the newsletter

See also  Its own 4nm wafer yield is low. Samsung Galaxy S23 will fully use Qualcomm processors - Fast Technology - Technology changes the future

You may also like

Japanese based Italian design: here is the Gorgona...

Difficulties with electric toothbrushes: unable to discard traffic,...

German Bundestag – AfD parliamentary group asks for...

Eni takes over Neptune with Var Energi. Descalzi:...

Residential: Sharpest drop in prices for residential real...

Ferretti: IPO concluded, price fixed at 3 euros...

Building a Trillion-Level Industrial Cluster of Intelligent Connected...

Why things aren’t looking so bad after all...

Split League, Fedriga with Giorgetti: “Stop the Mes?...

Agreement with plaintiffs: 3M pays billions for contaminated...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy