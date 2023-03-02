Home Business Tim Enterprise, according to analysts the company may be worth almost 9 billion
Business

Tim Enterprise, according to analysts the company may be worth almost 9 billion

by admin
Tim Enterprise, according to analysts the company may be worth almost 9 billion

Tim Enterprise, presented the plan to the unions

Tim presented the reorganization and corporate restructuring plan to the unions Tim Enterprise which also includes Noovle (Cloud), Telsy (cybersecurity), Olivetti (IoT). The new company will have 5 thousand employees, a turnover of 3 billion and an ebitda of 1 billion. The group’s 2023-2025 business plan envisages growth for Tim Enterprise that exceeds the reference market, with an average annual revenue growth rate of 6% over the horizon of the plan.

How much is the plan worth

According to analysts Tim Enterprise it could be worth 8.9 billion euros: 3.4 billion corporate customers, 4.9 billion Noovle200 million Telsy e 300 Olivetti. On the other hand, in terms of the valuation of the network, the possible increase in the wholesale tariff would have a positive effect, from which benefits for Tim are estimated for around 90 million euros per year of higher ebitda.

Certainly the positions between the wishes of the largest shareholder Vivendi which aims at 25 billion, and the possible buyers, ie Cdp and the Kkr fund, around 20, remain distant. On the Stock Exchange, the stock now has a capitalization of just over 6 billion euros with a gross financial debt still around 30 billion.

See also  National Development and Reform Commission: Domestic refined oil prices will not be adjusted on October 10, 2022-china.huanqiu.com

You may also like

EdiliziAcrobatica goes shopping in Dubai: it will take...

Finma investigation – Comparis announces “mass redundancies” –...

Effect of “expensive energy” on mechanics: production -0.4%...

Guest contribution Index rents second best, new construction...

Arera, gas still down in February (-13%). But...

Artificial intelligence: Does ChatGPT tick economically and politically...

Resolution 26 of 02/27/2023 – Appointments within the...

Influencer Fynn Kliemann has to pay a fine...

Expert analysis of “relay loans”: the CCP manipulates...

Finma supervisory authority – How the supervisory authority...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy