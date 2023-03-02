Tim Enterprise, presented the plan to the unions

Tim presented the reorganization and corporate restructuring plan to the unions Tim Enterprise which also includes Noovle (Cloud), Telsy (cybersecurity), Olivetti (IoT). The new company will have 5 thousand employees, a turnover of 3 billion and an ebitda of 1 billion. The group’s 2023-2025 business plan envisages growth for Tim Enterprise that exceeds the reference market, with an average annual revenue growth rate of 6% over the horizon of the plan.

How much is the plan worth

According to analysts Tim Enterprise it could be worth 8.9 billion euros: 3.4 billion corporate customers, 4.9 billion Noovle200 million Telsy e 300 Olivetti. On the other hand, in terms of the valuation of the network, the possible increase in the wholesale tariff would have a positive effect, from which benefits for Tim are estimated for around 90 million euros per year of higher ebitda.

Certainly the positions between the wishes of the largest shareholder Vivendi which aims at 25 billion, and the possible buyers, ie Cdp and the Kkr fund, around 20, remain distant. On the Stock Exchange, the stock now has a capitalization of just over 6 billion euros with a gross financial debt still around 30 billion.