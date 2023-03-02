The Little Mermaid of Copenhagen suffered a new vandalism. In the night between 1st and 2nd March she was in fact smeared on the base, by unknown persons, with colors of the Russian flag. The statue was immediately cleaned. The symbol of the country and heroine of the narrator Hans Christian Andersen (1805-1875), which stands at the entrance to the port of the city had already been vandalized in 1964 (when its head was stolen, as in 1998) and its arm was taken away in 1984.

The Danish police have announced that they have opened an investigation, without mentioning any clues as to the origin of this apparent sign of support in Moscow in the midst of the war in Ukraine.