A lap in the pits and on the Bahrain track with Carlo Vanzini to “peek” at the team’s activity before the weekend, starting with the Red Bull world champions who appeared very solid in the tests. Verstappen and the RB19 are the man and the machine to beat. And then Ferrari: while on Sakhir Thursday work is being done on Leclerc’s rear wing (on the track with the same one as in the tests or will they use the one with more load?), there is anticipation to see an SF-23 in action which perhaps until now she also hid a bit

