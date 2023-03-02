A man has caused a sensation on TikTok by showing how he got a tattoo on his head to simulate hair instead of his lack of hair.

The video of the process and the result has been shared on social networks, generating diverse reactions among Internet users.

While some have scoffed at the design, which some have called cartoonish, others have shown admiration for the man’s bravery and have said they would opt for the same alternative. Some have even suggested more creative designs for future hair tattoos.

The Viral account Viral This Week (@vtweek1) has shared the man’s case with humor, suggesting that he “forget the hair transplant and get a hair tattoo.” In the video, the man appears calm, proud and satisfied with the result, and many users have been pleasantly surprised by the natural look he has achieved with the tattoo.

The video has amassed thousands of views and has sparked a debate about the different alternatives to deal with hair loss, as well as the creativity and courage of those who opt for unconventional solutions.