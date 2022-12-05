Listen to the audio version of the article

Six possible possible scenarios for Tim’s future. The ex-monopolist’s dossier is back on the high seas, after the halt to Cdp’s offer on the net, and now the spotlights are on the table that by the end of the year the Government and the Mef, assisted by the investment bank Lazard, will have to open with all the parties involved: that is, the CDP itself, Tim, Vivendi and the investors Macquarie and Kkr. There are all possible options on the table.

There are precisely six conceivable scenarios, some more probable and others…