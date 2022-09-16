Home Business TIM plummets again: -8% after Barclays downgrade which cites Meloni risk for tlc projects
Business

TIM plummets again: -8% after Barclays downgrade which cites Meloni risk for tlc projects

by admin

Yet another difficult day in Piazza Affari for the TIM stock which dropped 8% to 0.1826 euros. These are the new historical lows for the stock, which since the beginning of the year marks a drop of over 57.5%.

Barclays analysts today cut their estimates for 2023 on the European telecommunications sector, while on TIM the recommendation fell to underweight with a target price of 0.15 euros. “Lower estimates are amplified by leverage and the decreased likelihood of restructuring-related value creation,” explains Barclays.

Barclays analysts believe that Telecom Italia’s landline restructuring and divestiture plans are now being challenged by the fact that the September 25 elections could see Giorgia Meloni’s Fratelli d’Italia affirmation. We see “little value of residual capital” in the current structure.

See also  Dear gasoline, prices at the highest since 2014, consumer associations: "Stangata from 338 euros per year"

You may also like

The iPhone 14 Pro’s smart island reveals its...

Confindustria Alberghi presents a memorandum with ten priorities...

Follow-up of the electric Porsche fire incident: the...

Mps, the third line of investigation closed: Viola,...

Stock index futures fluctuated down, the main IC...

King Roger, tennis legend and among the 7...

On sale today!Hainan duty-free version iPhone14 series prices...

Piazza Affari ends the week badly, TIM thud...

The market is worried about the prospect of...

Record for the export of Made in Italy...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy