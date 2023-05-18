Tim, Vivendi bets on Luciano Carta for the board of directors: here’s why and what happens

Vivendi will propose Luciano Carta for Tim’s board

Luciano Carta is the name that Vivendi has decided to propose to Tim’s board of directors to replace the outgoing Arnaud De Puyfontaine. This is not a “trivial” character, but the outgoing president of Leonardojust replaced by Stephen Pontecorvo. Carta, in fact, was previously in charge of Aise, the external information and security agencythe secret services that have taken the place of the Earthquakes In the 2007.

What does it have to do with it a former Guardia di Finanza general on Tim’s board of directors? From the French holding comes a laconic “no comment”. The question lends itself to many interpretations: first of all, following the exit of De Puyfontaine Vivendi, who is Tim’s largest shareholder, had declared that he did not want to have seats on the board to have his hands freer. But now she’s going back. Change of strategy?

Carta enjoys the trust of the markets and institutions, which could serve the interests of the company. His past in Leonardo, when some tension was created with the managing director Alessandro Profumo, is not scary. A strong man with wrist is what the board and Vivendi in particular need. That he had declared that he wanted to leave the control room but that now he feels that the air has changed.

