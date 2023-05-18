Home » In Sardinia with tanks: This is how NATO troops train for future battles
World

In Sardinia with tanks: This is how NATO troops train for future battles

by admin
In Sardinia with tanks: This is how NATO troops train for future battles

CAPO TELULADA (Sud Sardegna) – A hundred armored vehicles firing non-stop, covering the charge of the Leopard 2 tanks to reconquer the territory invaded by the enemy. It is NATO practicing for the battles of the near future: it does so in the idyllic setting of the Sardinian coast while everyone is thinking of the Ukrainian plain. “We have reopened the manuals of the Cold War, the ones I studied in the academy – explains the general Nico Thank youcommander of the German-Dutch division – but at the time there were patterns that defined everything, now we are faced with an unstable and indefinable situation.

See also  Brazil, Bolsonaro's repair video to his supporters: "What have you done? Regrettable, incredible"

You may also like

Montana, TikTok banned in the US state since...

Belarus has restored border controls with Russia after...

“Here is the Boris Johnson you don’t know”....

Syria wants to do its best to curry...

State of the water level of the river...

«But I will only think about Palermo»”

Granit Xhaka goes from Arsenal to Bayer Leverkusen...

News Udinese – The black and whites with...

Drugs at will from Morocco and Spain in...

Chinese medicine is gaining more and more admirers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy