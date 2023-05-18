In Sardinia with tanks: This is how NATO troops train for future battles

CAPO TELULADA (Sud Sardegna) – A hundred armored vehicles firing non-stop, covering the charge of the Leopard 2 tanks to reconquer the territory invaded by the enemy. It is NATO practicing for the battles of the near future: it does so in the idyllic setting of the Sardinian coast while everyone is thinking of the Ukrainian plain. “We have reopened the manuals of the Cold War, the ones I studied in the academy – explains the general Nico Thank youcommander of the German-Dutch division – but at the time there were patterns that defined everything, now we are faced with an unstable and indefinable situation.