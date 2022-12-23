MILAN. Signs of relaxation are those coming from Vivendi, Tim’s leading shareholder with 23.75%, in the aftermath of the third round of the table which, at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, sees the confrontation between the large shareholders of the former monopolist and the government to create a “national network” and give a future to the group gripped by debt and fierce competition. Arnaud de Puyfontaine, CEO of the French group, declares that he is “grateful to this Government and in particular to Mimit and Minister Urso, and to the other competent dicasteries, for having created the conditions and a serene and constructive climate that accompanies the work of the discussions between the government and Tim’s majority shareholders, with the aim of finding a shared solution that responds to the government’s objectives and satisfies all the stakeholders in the interest of the country”.

The French manager “believes that this climate is preparatory for considering other investments in Italy that can seal the partnership between Italy and France”. Already at the end of Thursday’s talks, the participants had filtered their satisfaction with the progress made, in considering a solution that allows dividing the network, destined to return to public control, from the services, in which instead the French group appears to be interested in growing. At the center of the debate in these hours is precisely how to make the future service company sustainable in terms of debt (in part to be reduced through the sale of some assets starting with Sparkle, then loading a large part of what remains on the company networks) and personnel, also through government incentives and the retraining of employees.

The next appointment will be after Christmas, on December 29th. Even if it seems unlikely at the moment that a definitive solution will be found there, it is possible that the government could in turn issue a statement to put some firm points on the state of the art and indicate a way to arrive, in the first months of 2023 , to a market operation that secures the group and the network, considered strategic by the Meloni government, also for national security purposes.