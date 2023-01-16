Listen to the audio version of the article

Arnaud de Puyfontaine’s resignation from Tim’s board of directors could be communicated today, Monday 16 January. According to Sole 24 Ore, the CEO of Vivendi and director of Telecom Italia since 2015 is seriously considering leaving the board of the company in which the French media company is the largest shareholder with 23.75%. For the reasons, it will be necessary to wait for any communication. Also because the decision is on the way but at the moment there are no official confirmations.

The complaints about governance Tim

With…