This electoral year is decisive for the community members of the department of Huila, who wish to have good communication and articulation with the leaders who manage to be elected to the various public offices.

By: Johan Edward Rojas Lopez

The foregoing in order to direct the efforts towards the real needs that are evident in the contexts of the region and, furthermore, that the political jealousy that its exercise arouses in some leaders does not continue.

This was expressed by Luis Humberto Soto Suaza, vice president of the Community Federation of Huila, who said that the associations of community action boards that bring together neighborhood and village boards are consolidating a document that reflects the needs of the community with which they hope to have Better relationship with managers.

Currently there are three types of relationships that depend on the geography of the region, such as positive, intermediate and negative.

The first refers to the dialogue and articulation between the institutional framework and the communities, where Villavieja, Neiva, Tesalia, Pitalito, Nátaga and La Argentina are located; in the second there is difficulty, but they are still working on that line and there are Rivera, Baraya, Tello, Santa María, Yaguará; and finally, in the third communion is almost nil, as is the support from the institutional, where Algeciras, Campoalegre, Saladoblanco, Isnos, Suaza and Garzón are located.

“It is then expected that they establish a contractor in charge of community liaison in the personnel plant because it is a figure that many do not have and also that activities be coordinated with elements such as public policy that is not in all municipalities. It is also important to work together with the solidarity agreements so that this reaches all the organizations”, stated Soto Suaza.

political differences

This negative relationship in several of the Huila municipalities is due to a conflict of interest that has a direct impact on the opportunities in the territories, also harming the work of both community members and mayors. This so-called political jealousy could possibly increase during this electoral year because many leaders have already begun to nominate their ‘wards’ who will of course continue with that political line.

“Some of them have not managed well and within that lack of results that they have delivered, they are almost null with the communal action and, therefore, some candidates are not being supported in a large part of Huila. We hope that there are applicants who do take us into account and receive us for the execution of the development plan,” added the vice president of the Huila Community Federation.

This under the slogan of not continuing to impede the development of some processes in certain municipalities and establishing a budget for community action.

The proposal

This is why, from the Communal Federation, they are working on a service offer proposal to redirect it to all the municipalities in order to be able to contribute in a timely manner in the territories that have not been motivated to help their community actors.

He also explained that “for us it is very decisive because we are beginning a period and the boards are basically also beginning a period, so our entire cycle will be with the next elected president, therefore, it is essential that the remaining mayor take into account community action positively. Many of the community members have their development plans and we are working ahead of time so that all the neighborhood boards and the whole department have their development plan so that next year when the formulation begins, the leaders will rely on us, which really We know the reality of the municipalities”.

This is how he intends to make the mayoral and gubernatorial candidates sign via a notary an act of support for community action. The purpose is that regardless of who wins, they are notified and committed to moving forward with the support that is being made with the community action board and to start a process of positive transformation in each of the contexts.

“We want to work with all the parties, we do not have a political bias or color, but precisely we want this structure to be used with the territorial entities to work together. It is important to bear in mind that the community development plan of each municipality stems from work done in each of the villages and neighborhoods, from there, it has the support of the inhabitants, which means that it is an instrument with legitimacy immense and under this logic this document includes all the needs of the territories. So for us, this development plan is our candidate, not the person, this to provide guarantees and not position those who offer us something, ”he said.

The community action boards agree to be the leaders of the PAE.

Come with good eyes to assume the PAE

Taking into account the announcements made by the National Government regarding the decentralization of the School Feeding Plan (PAE), in which the community action boards would be integrated, Diario Del Huila took the opportunity to know the feelings of the community members.

Given this, Soto Suaza, explained that not 100% of the community action agrees, but the vast majority do, given the opportunity to be able to feed their relatives well, that is, they would not be inconvenienced because the only interest would be to benefit their children, nephews, neighbors, grandchildren and others.

“It would be a good opportunity if the national government manages to materialize, but to be honest we see it a bit far away. We do not believe that they are going to release a topic that has many economic interests, but if it is achieved, we are willing, aware and with all the will to do an excellent job. We are barely in the announcement, now in February a Popular Community Assembly is being called with all the community federations of the country and we hope that there he will tell us about all the announcements that have been made ”, he concluded.