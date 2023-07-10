New skatepark inaugurated in Santa Ana

The mayor’s office of Santa Ana, together with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), inaugurated the new “Skatepark Reparto IVU los 44”, located in the IVU neighborhood.

“International cooperation has been fundamental in the rehabilitation of this important public space, for the healthy recreation of the families of Santa Ana,” said the mayor of Santa Ana, Gustavo Acevedo.

The cost of the project was $51,942.80, with a counterpart from USAID of $37,303 dollars.

With the contribution from USAID, solar lights were installed, signage was placed, railings were renovated, and the children’s area.

